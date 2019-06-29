Editor:
Scam of scams. They almost got me! I have an adopted grandson, pride of my daughter, who raised him beautifully despite a skunk of a husband who vacated her long ago. Quite the personable young man, age 28, he is very social, known to party with close friends.
I got a call recently from him, his voice hardly distinguishable, as he told me of his immediate dilemma. In Philadelphia with friends, a very close friend was killed on his motorcycle. So he and others attended the funeral and went to a bar afterwards. After several drinks, he left to come back to New York but rear-ended a young pregnant woman, doing damage to both cars, her and his nose as well. Police gave him a sobriety test and he failed. They jailed him and assigned a court appointed lawyer. The boy begged me not to tell his mom, asking for my help. Of course, I said.
I called the lawyer and he explained the details, but said because of the young man’s good record, he probably could get him off without a blemish and not even an evening of incarceration if I could post bail, which he got reduced to $14,000. I agreed and was told how to post the money once I had it.
I went to my local bank manager. When I told her it had to be cash, she became hugely suspicious. She called the lawyer back and asked key questions after which she suggested I see my own lawyer. I tried calling my grandson on his cellphone to no avail but left a depressing message. As I arose to leave, my phone rang. It was he, just returned home from having his brakes adjusted. What’s the problem, he asked?
How easily we are preyed upon!
Gene Casella, Queensbury