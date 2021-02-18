Letter to the editor: Say no to solar at TeeBird in Moreau

Editor:

Moreau residents need to look at the proposed solar project on Route 197.

A representative of the company called me several weeks ago. He promised to send me their revised plan. He did not, I found them on the town’s website. He knows I think it is a terrible location and was trying to keep me silent.

Town Supervisor Kusnierz has been told that this project violates PSC regulations limiting community solar to 5mW. He knows they are skirting the law by having two 5mW arrays side by side. The restriction was placed there to prohibit large, unsightly arrays. Apparently he doesn't care?

At the June board meeting, they were discussing the new solar law. Kusnierz said, "This will not go forward without the public being heard." He stated, "This will be one of the most significant changes in Moreau history." I guess he supports out-of-town corporations more than our local farmers?

At the same meeting, three board members spoke out against solar on Route 197. What has changed?

Kusnierz routinely preaches about the value of our soils and farmland. One of these two plots is identified as Prime Farmland and Farmland of State Importance. I guess he doesn’t care so much about that after all?