Letter to the editor: Say it in bold: Thank you hospital

Editor:

In these trying and stressful times, it makes me sad and angry to pick up my Post-Star and see, in big, bold, black letters, something negative about Glens Falls Hospital. I ask, why the need to do this?

Why not, I ask, put in big, bold, black letters, thank you Glens Falls Hospital and medical employees and staff, for being here with us through thick and thin? Let's be grateful and thankful we have the Glens Falls Hospital here for us. Let's be appreciative of the hard work and dedication of the Glens Falls Hospital employees and management.

Happy Holidays to all!

Margaret Kelly, South Glens Falls

