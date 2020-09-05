Letter to the editor: Save the USPS when you vote

On Saturday, Aug. 22, I mailed a priority mail package to my grandson in Syracuse, New York. From Chestertown, it was sent to the closest regional distribution facility for upstate New York, which is now in Springfield, Massachusetts. From there, it went to the Syracuse distribution facility (15 minutes to my daughter's home) then on to Rochester on Aug. 24, Buffalo on Aug. 25 and back to Syracuse for possible delivery today, on Aug. 26. What previously would have been a two to three day delivery has now taken more than five days.