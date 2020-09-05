Letter to the editor: Save the USPS when you vote

Editor:
The current postmaster general installed by Trump is doing his job of disrupting USPS service throughout the country.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, I mailed a priority mail package to my grandson in Syracuse, New York. From Chestertown, it was sent to the closest regional distribution facility for upstate New York, which is now in Springfield, Massachusetts. From there, it went to the Syracuse distribution facility (15 minutes to my daughter's home) then on to Rochester on Aug. 24, Buffalo on Aug. 25 and back to Syracuse for possible delivery today, on Aug. 26. What previously would have been a two to three day delivery has now taken more than five days.
This is not about COVID-19 related delays, this is a blatant attempt by the postmaster general to disrupt service at the behest of Trump and Republicans. Think about this when you vote in November! Save the USPS!
Judy Ebeling, Pottersville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!