Letter to the editor: Save home rule in New York

Editor:

Dear Neighbors, it's not too late to save "home rule" in New York, but it will be soon! Counties, towns, villages and residents need to act now to preserve local control of our landscapes, resources, and lives.

At the last minute, on Friday, Nov. 13, the deadline for comments on draft regulations from the NYS Office of Renewable Energy Siting was extended from Nov. 16 until Dec. 7. The proposed rules do more than just suggest where industrial-scale wind, solar, and battery energy storage facilities might be placed. If passed, this new state office will control the siting, design, construction, operation, environmental review and permitting of projects. Weak controls on noise, vibration and setbacks would become law.

There are more threats, including references to projects within the Adirondack Park, eminent domain for some developers and the override of local laws deemed "unreasonably burdensome" by the office. Most troubling, the state has already begun "trading away" renewable energy credits to other states to meet their renewable goals!