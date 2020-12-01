Letter to the editor: Save home rule in New York

Editor:
Dear Neighbors, it's not too late to save "home rule" in New York, but it will be soon! Counties, towns, villages and residents need to act now to preserve local control of our landscapes, resources, and lives.
At the last minute, on Friday, Nov. 13, the deadline for comments on draft regulations from the NYS Office of Renewable Energy Siting was extended from Nov. 16 until Dec. 7. The proposed rules do more than just suggest where industrial-scale wind, solar, and battery energy storage facilities might be placed. If passed, this new state office will control the siting, design, construction, operation, environmental review and permitting of projects. Weak controls on noise, vibration and setbacks would become law.
There are more threats, including references to projects within the Adirondack Park, eminent domain for some developers and the override of local laws deemed "unreasonably burdensome" by the office. Most troubling, the state has already begun "trading away" renewable energy credits to other states to meet their renewable goals!
Rural and suburban towns and counties beware! When we were targeted for a large wind installation, neighbors from the next county came and warned us about the misery of living "under the blades." We defended our hometowns under the Public Service Commission's Article 10 process. That has been swept away. The new agency and its draft regulations are intended to accelerate, implement and fast-track these projects. Our neighbors alerted us in time to save our towns then. We're trying to do the same for you now.
Your elected officials are required to protect your health, safety, welfare, environment, and property rights. Make them aware of these proposed rules. Urge them to join others in defending our communities. Information is at our website, nnywind.com. Thank you!
Lucia “Luke” Dailey, Colton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!