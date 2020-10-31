Letter to the editor: Saratoga works the way it is

Editor:

Chock full of lawyers, Ph.D's, ex-city officials and various political hangers-on, the brain trust for Charter Change 4.1 has once again run into problems. Why? Because no one likes "wards."

The latest proposal for charter change involves a new plan to carve the city up into six competing “wards,” each headed up by a ward "representative."

In a ward system, the possibility for corruption is vastly more likely, especially when several ward reps join forces to meet their own political objectives, or more likely, to meet the political objectives of their patrons.

No “strong city manager,” despite his or her strength, will be able to challenge the combined power of their ward representatives. At least not if they want to keep their job.

The Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee's endorsement was a given, considering their close relationship with the charter change group.

It was only a surprise to the 50% of all Democratic residents in the city who voted against charter change the last time around.