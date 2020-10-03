Letter to the editor: Saratoga is already a well-run city

Editor:
I like voting for the facts.
Fact One: Saratoga Springs’ tax rate is the second lowest of any city in New York.
Fact Two: Saratoga Springs is one of the financially healthiest cities in New York, according to the state comptroller.
Fact Three: Saratoga is highly rated by both bond agencies, which also complimented our city’s financial management.
Fact Four: Saratoga Springs was rated the best city in New York to live in by an unbiased statistical analysis by wallethub.com.
Fact Five: Saratoga Springs continues to get even better with a city solar park, new trails and the new downtown parking adjacent to the City Center.
Fact Six: Several years ago, 58% of Saratogians recognized that our city is well run and voted to retain the commission form of government rather than change to a similar city manager government.
Fact Seven: The current charter proposal is incomplete and uses inaccurate assumptions about staffing and costs, which is dangerous for Saratoga Springs.
Fact Eight: An unknown, unelected transition will make the real decisions after we vote. Please read the proposal; it is not a trustworthy plan.
Fact Nine: I am voting no against throwing out our successful government.
Jim Chatfield, Saratoga Springs
