Letter to the editor: Saratoga did great job during storm

Editor:
A quick letter to recognize the excellent job Saratoga Springs did clearing our streets from the sizeable two-day snowstorm.
Not only were most of the streets plowed, but Broadway and downtown were cleared in time for our Victorian Street Walk, which attracted a reported 25,000.
To plow our large city so quickly, it took an experienced department with excellent leadership, a proven plan, sufficient equipment, and hard work by the city crews working long hours overnights.
Richard Sellers, Saratoga Springs