Letter to the editor: Saratoga Biochar is good for area

Editor:

As a resident of Moreau and as a representative for labor, I fully support the Saratoga Biochar project. Not only will they be creating good-paying jobs with benefits right here in our area which will employ our friends, families and neighbors, but they’ll be producing an environmentally beneficial product. In addition to putting carbon back into the soil and not the atmosphere, their carbon fertilizer is a safe substitute for harmful chemical fertilizers that already pollute our waterways.

Lots of information can be found in their submitted materials which can be found on the town of Moreau’s website.

Saratoga Biochar’s process destroys PFAS, VOCs, pathogens, microplastics and numerous other trace contaminants found in biosolids through thermal oxidation at temperatures exceeding 1,600 degrees F, which also reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. The exhaust goes through multiple scrubbers to remove any remaining particles and compounds, ensuring air emissions are safe. The building will be completely enclosed and under negative pressure, which will eliminate odors.

Current biosolid disposal methods being done in NY include incinerating, burying in landfills and/or applying directly to the land in our region — none of which removes these toxic chemicals from our environment. NY isn’t the only state doing this.

The entire process will also be bound by rules set forth by NYS DEC and the EPA, including third-party monitoring.

Everyone says we should Buy American! Well, if you want to buy American products, those products need to be made here — and Saratoga Biochar will be doing just that.

Bill Austin, Moreau, organizer - Plumbers & Steamfitters UA Local 773

