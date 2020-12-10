Letter to the editor: Santa suggested donating toys

Editor:
Wow, what a surprise letter I just got, especially this time of year. It was from a dear man that I had not seen nor heard from since about four or five years ago when I was in Wales visiting my relatives. I was born outside of Cardiff, the capital of Wales.
It was when I was enjoying the countryside view in Wales when a tap was felt on my shoulder. I turned to see a brightly red dressed man with a white beard. Oh my goodness, it was the one and only Santa Claus. Well, we had a wonderful visit and he said that he would get in touch with me again.
Finally, I heard from him. He said that he would be, if his schedule permitted, at the Queensbury Masonic Lodge 121, on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with the Glens Falls Marine Corps League for a Drive-thru Toy Drop off Event for the Tri-county Marines Toys for Girls and Boys Christmas Toy program. The Masonic Lodge is at 15 Burke Drive, Queensbury. A new unwrapped toy for all ages 2-12 years will be appreciated. Donations are distributed to families in Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga counties.
I will be looking for a visit with the bearded man in red once again and hopefully seeing many Christmas gifts for girls and boys to bring a smile to their faces at this time of year. God bless and thank you!
Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!