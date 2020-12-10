Letter to the editor: Santa suggested donating toys

Editor:

Wow, what a surprise letter I just got, especially this time of year. It was from a dear man that I had not seen nor heard from since about four or five years ago when I was in Wales visiting my relatives. I was born outside of Cardiff, the capital of Wales.

It was when I was enjoying the countryside view in Wales when a tap was felt on my shoulder. I turned to see a brightly red dressed man with a white beard. Oh my goodness, it was the one and only Santa Claus. Well, we had a wonderful visit and he said that he would get in touch with me again.

Finally, I heard from him. He said that he would be, if his schedule permitted, at the Queensbury Masonic Lodge 121, on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with the Glens Falls Marine Corps League for a Drive-thru Toy Drop off Event for the Tri-county Marines Toys for Girls and Boys Christmas Toy program. The Masonic Lodge is at 15 Burke Drive, Queensbury. A new unwrapped toy for all ages 2-12 years will be appreciated. Donations are distributed to families in Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga counties.

I will be looking for a visit with the bearded man in red once again and hopefully seeing many Christmas gifts for girls and boys to bring a smile to their faces at this time of year. God bless and thank you!

Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls

