Here's my response to the response to Sarah Sanders response to Biden's SOTU speech. Whew! Governor Sanders has a Ph. D. in lying and disinformation. She honed her skills serving as Trump’s Press Secretary. Fact: Trump failed miserably to control the spread of COVID. Try reading from independent sources for a change. He knew it was spread by air but placed his perceived political benefit above science. Trump did OK Operation Warp Speed to develop effective vaccines, then he failed to distribute it. Why? His inept administration didn't know how. It took Biden to organize a federal and state distribution effort. Biden knew exactly how the mechanics of government worked because of his vast experience. FACT: you can't blame this on Obama who was out of office. Trump failed to use the Defense Procurement Act on PPE. He had a naive idea that the economy would provide it. Of course, the overwhelming demand with no federal plan left overwhelming shortages. Hospitals bid against themselves driving up prices. The failure was epic and Trump only gave updates on quack cures. Obama, working with disease experts from many other countries, left a detailed action plan for a response to such a pandemic, should one come down the pike as many scientists feared. Obama trusted science, politics be dipped. Trump immediately dumped it in the trash. Epidemiologists state that hundreds of thousands died unnecessarily due to Trump’s failures. That number may be low because the analysis of death statistics indicate an actual higher death rate than can be deduced from reported COVID data. This is likely from unreported cases and deaths. FACT: Republicans like the guy from Gansevoort ought to read and listen to more fact based sources than the now-proven liars at Fox. Salud!