It's been a few weeks now, and I've remained quiet in order to allow the new editor time to show his colors. How surprising, progressive/liberal. Sent to us from Davenport, Iowa.Why? What does Davenport, Iowa know about us folks here in the North Country. (Crickets!) Same old, same old is turning our left-leaning "news" paper further left, Blocking the real news from around the country, feeding us junk from far-off countries that most of us have never heard of, and could care less about.

For instance, last week for a solid week we were fed dribble about the riots in France. Meanwhile, our own Democratic cities are being ripped to shreds by left-wing activists that hate our way of life.

In this Saturdays publication, the question was asked "Should Trump join in on the debates?" Why? Thanks to our progressive/liberal geniuses, they have kept him in the headlines these past 5 years, and he is so far ahead in the polls that he can go nowhere but down!

Has this publication noticed that someone left a bag of cocaine in the White House? (Maybe I missed this story in here?) The Secret Service says they don't know who left this bag (covered in DNA) behind. Guess that tells us all a story, huh?

Since this publication is going to poke its ugly head out of the swamp only three days a week, I feel that the "letters to the editor." (Only thing in this publication to look forward to) should be increased to three a month.

Isn't it about time we adults start fighting back against these punks that are roaming the streets of of our towns/cities, mugging people from behind. Lets start publishing their pictures/names on the front pages. Next to their parents.

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury