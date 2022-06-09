 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Safety comes 1st, STR revenue 2nd

Letter to the editor

Editor:

Like many of you, I never had a negative opinion about short-term rentals (STRs), such as Airbnb, Vrbo, etc. However, since one moved in next door, we learned something most disturbing about all STRs.

We discovered that the 10-day residence registration rule established by Megan’s Law to protect children from sexual predators does not apply to sex offenders who stay at a short-term rental because an STR-stay is not an address change, as this would be considered temporary in nature.

In short, a sexual predator can stay in a residential area as long as that residence is determined to be a short-term rental — and never have to report!

Megan’s Law was passed on the premise that “parents have a right to know who’s staying next door” because, as a nation, we should spare no expense to protect our children.

Even though my wife and I now believe that STRs should not be in our residential neighborhoods, we worked out a compromise with the Town of Queensbury to reduce the number of days a neighbor can rent their home as an STR to 120 per year, and have a minimum stay requirement of five days, to limit the number of potentially dangerous strangers who have access to our families.

The Queensbury Town Board is going to be up against a lot of pressure from the STR industry. We know. Since both my wife and I have become advocates for STR control in the town of Queensbury, we've been threatened and subsequently sued. But we won't be silenced!

Families in Queensbury need your support — as does the Town Board.

Your voice needs to be heard to close the loophole!

The safety of our families is worth more than any and all tax revenue STRs can generate!

James Dobkowski, Queensbury 

