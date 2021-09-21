Letter to the editor: Saddened by actions of Elise Stefanik

Editor:

I live a couple of miles from the border of the 21st Congressional District. In my 20s, I lived squarely in it as a resident of Bolton Landing, (although that was before its current gerrymandered version).

From my years in the North Country, I grew to love Glens Falls. And now that I reside in Saratoga Springs, I love hopping up to Glens Falls for dinner at one of its fine restaurants or catching a show at the Charles Wood Theater and even a quick overnight getaway at the Queensbury Hotel.

But it really saddens me to see who the congressional representative currently is. Elise Stefanik with every public statement continues to show what can only be described as opportunistic racism.

As a child of a Holocaust survivor, I am particularly sensitive to such propaganda. My father was the sole survivor from his large extended family in Poland. A heritage I apparently share with Ms. Stefanik, as many genealogy sites show the Stefanik surname of Polish origin.

Her heritage is relevant as she continuously aligns herself with the white nationalist agenda in this country. Her latest advertisements are so vitriolic and so hate-filled that it’s hard to believe she was once considered a moderate. Now she is the poster child of far-right hate groups.