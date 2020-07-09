Letter to the editor: Sad that in Johnsburg, crime does pay

Editor:

Crime does pay.

So, let me get this straight. Former Johnsburg Highway Superintendent Daniel B. Hitchcock successfully sought the rehiring of his son, Daniel W. Hitchcock, as a motor equipment operator for the Highway Department after his conviction for unlawful entry into a private residence for burglary and the forceful fondling of the resident while sleeping?

To add insult to injury, a lawsuit was settled, granting this son $53,000 in back wages while imprisoned, which included lost income, attorney fees and out-of-pocket health care costs. Have we collectively lost our minds? When did we forego any use of common sense and justice for the victim, in favor of rewarding bad behavior and bad parenting?

I can only suspect Daniel Jr. is the product of poor parenting on the part of Daddy, who undoubtedly bailed Junior out all of his life and failed to teach him anything about responsible behavior or consequences of crime and perversion. How sad that we are witness to the fact that crime really does pay.

Ann Marie Butler, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0