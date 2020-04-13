Letter to the editor: Rules should apply to everyone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I haven't seen more than a dozen people in my neighborhood. That tells me that we are abiding by the stay-home mandate.

Could someone please tell me why then, that people from New York City and New Jersey are coming up here to the small towns of northern New York? Granted some own property (summer homes, etc.) but I believe that they, too, should be kept from coming up here. They are not only risking carrying this virus from "hot spots," they are also buying out the small stores of supplies that are needed by the locals.

They may argue that they have the right to come to their properties but I would argue that we have the right to remain healthy. These are special circumstances. They, too, should abide by the stay-home order from the state.

My wife and I brought some supplies to our grandkids in Bolton Landing. It ripped my heart out not to be able to go into the house and hug my grandchildren. During our drive there we counted several cars from the New York City area and several more from New Jersey. It just isn't right. Are the rules just for locals? The rules should apply to all.

Ricky Sawyer, Queensbury

