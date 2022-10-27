 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Rugge has vision for rural health care

Letter to the editor

Rural health care in America has always been a challenge. Even today, it is often nonexistent. The economics of quality health care access don’t add up. The lack of health insurance, poverty, transportation, geography and housing put primary care out of reach for many Americans in rural communities.

On Oct. 9, I had the privilege of joining hundreds of other attendees at a reception honoring Dr. John Rugge for his work and announcing the creation of the John Rugge Center for Community Impact, the next evolution of his medical work to address the social determinants of health in the Adirondack region.

Dr. Rugge proved that we can solve this vexing and chronic problem and bring primary care to rural America. And it happened right here in New York’s Adirondack region over the past several decades.

Through a personal, patient-centered approach, often with long hours, Dr. Rugge created a successful model and blueprint for improving community health care in rural America’s health care void. He did it with the support of the Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Medical Center, local banks and critical donors, numerous Adirondack local governments, the State of New York, and advisory board members like Howard Toney of the “Meat Store of the North” in Warrensburg.

Let this one humble physician’s commitment and vision be an ongoing beacon and inspiration to countless others in pursuit of health care equity in America. It is to me.

Stephen Acquario, Albany

