Editor:
Guns, even unloaded ones, at a political rally? Have the mayor and police lost it? That aside, what a day Saturday, Oct. 5 was! There were two things in the paper that had me switching from tears of laughter to sobs of anguish.
First I see my past foil, Mario Hepp, is more shall we say, eccentric than I thought. I kid, but it's really scary. Next I see the subject of my last letter, Stiling Knight, who I slammed for making grandiose claims of his future accomplishments and never following through, is, he says, running for Warren County sheriff. I can't stand it! He must know a pro comedy writer.
But on the serious side, I saw Nancy White's take on Rudy Giuliani and I'd like to comment. This trash who openly lived in the mayor's mansion with his girlfriend without benefit of matrimony was hardly a hero on 9/11. His ego was such that he made what the NYPD said was a terrible tactical decision by having the emergency command center placed in the Trade Center. The police and other officials objected to no avail.
They thought the city's mayor, and therefore the city, would be safer in Brooklyn in the event of catastrophe, but Rudy needed to be nearer to the City Hall press corps so's not to miss any photo ops, but his worst offense may've been his failure to provide basic, functioning equipment to the first responders who placed their lives on the line every day in New York City. Too many had antiquated radios that rendered them deaf and dumb for all purposes. This proved deadly when some couldn't hear radio calls to evacuate the soon-to-collapse towers. Rudy's a bum, ma'am.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau