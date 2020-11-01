Letter to the editor: Rude rules are a turnoff

Editor:

Saturday last was a beautiful sunny day to take a drive and, lucky me, my adult daughter invited me to go. Lovely to get out into the air during a long pandemic.

She drove and we decided on an excursion to the Saratoga Springs area. We went to a noted bookseller off Route 50, donned our masks and thoroughly enjoyed perusing their wares. I purchased a few books and one for my sweet daughter — we both enjoy reading. She bought a CD tape which I will beg to borrow in the future. We were on a high.

Leaving Saratoga via Route 9N, we decided to stop at a noted large garden center loaded with pumpkins and Halloween decorations. On their long driveway to the retail area, we passed at least 15 signs or placards with the rudest rules and not a “please” in sight. No masks — no service; 6 feet social distancing, don’t park here, stay in line and who knows what all. Completely unfriendly, and the place was packed.

Do we Americans now enjoy marching in lockstep? Keeping our inner cities closed and our churches and schools? I asked my daughter to please drive out and returned to watching the beautiful color-changing leaves all the way home and that was free.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

