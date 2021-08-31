Letter to the editor: Ron Kim has the vision Saratoga needs

Editor:

The hardships and challenges our community has endured as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic offers us an opportunity to build back better.

In Saratoga Springs, there are numerous infrastructure concerns that have long been on the back burner. Now that it is likely that our city will have access to additional federal and state infrastructure funding, it would be smart to address these neglected needs.

Two are essential. We need to build an eastside public safety station, and we need to meet the pent-up demand for workers and workforce housing.

Our well-being and sustainability as a community depends on a healthy local economy, which requires experienced and accessible human resources. This means that a wide range of individuals who work in Saratoga Springs can afford to live here.

If only well-off retirees can navigate our housing market, the quality of our workforce will be diminished. Affordable housing assures that we have a diverse and capable local workforce.