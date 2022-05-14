Letter to the editor: Roe v. Wade and religious beliefs

Editor:

In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court held that until the development of the fetus “quickens” (life independent of the mother’s body), it is part of the mother's body.

After “quickening,” the State has the power and the right to protect and defend it and to impose restrictions upon the mother and the doctor with respect to its treatment.

The central issue in the decision was not whether the embryo was “living” in the mother’s body. Was it a human being entitled to the protection of the State?

This 50-year-old decision makes a lot of sense to many people, including some deeply religious people.

There are also those who hold a religious belief that a fertilized embryo is actually a human being entitled to be protected by the State, not the “choice” of the mother who carries it.

These religious beliefs, however, should not be imposed upon those who do not share them.

Wayne Judge, Glens Falls

