Letter to the editor: Rob Smith would be even-handed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

It was with sincere pleasure that I read Rob Smith was running for Warren County judge. The County Court judge presides over criminal cases and serves as the Surrogate. Having served 18 years as Court Attorney to current and prior County Court Judges Hall and Austin, Rob is singularly qualified to be our next County Court judge.

Having worked with Rob Smith over the years in his position as Court Attorney, I know there is no one more qualified to fulfill and discharge the responsibility of County Court judge. He has been immersed in and responsible for analyzing legal issues and writing opinions in both felony level criminal and Surrogate’s Court and estates law. Rob has consistently demonstrated his deep and nuanced knowledge of the law, ability to analyze complicated issues in the most meaningful manner, and, without exception, dealing with others with respect and courtesy. He is even-headed and even-handed. There are no better attributes for a judge.

Most frequently I have worked with Rob on Surrogate’s Court cases, as well as guardianships. Both areas are highly procedural, as well as substantive. Having worked for 18 years on the fine points of the law, Rob will bring to the judgeship unique and irreplaceable firsthand experience and knowledge.