Letter to the editor: Rob Smith will show everyone respect

Editor:

I strongly believe that Rob Smith is the best choice for the position of Warren County Court judge and surrogate. As a registered Conservative, I feel that Rob has the expertise to continue the fine service of previous Warren County Court judges.

Rob has served as the county attorney for 19 years — this in itself will enable Rob to step in and keep our court system moving forward. This experience alone sets Rob apart from any other candidate for this position.

Rob is a lifelong resident of Warren County and understands the needs of our county. I believe that Rob will treat all with respect and dignity as the Warren County Court judge and surrogate.

Rob is vested in our community. Rob has been an active member of the Big Brother program, he has served as a youth coach in lacrosse and has been involved in many food drives for those in need. If there is a need, Rob has continued to give back to our community.

As a resident of Warren County for over 40 years, I’ve seen Rob in many roles. Rob has always displayed compassion, respect and dedication to others in his role as a parent, coach and community member. We need to have a man like Rob Smith serving as our Warren County Court judge and surrogate.