Letter to the editor: Rob Smith knows how to do the job

Editor:

Surrogate’s Court handles all matters related to a person’s estate: the probate of wills; the settlement of trusts; the protection of beneficiaries; the accountability of power of attorney agents, executors and trustees; and the validity and interpretation of documents.

These are all governed by two, unique statutory frameworks: the Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act and the Estates, Powers and Trust Law. Consequently, Surrogate’s Court is a specialized court — so specialized that in the larger counties the court is a standalone court with judges dedicated to the matters coming before that court.

In smaller counties like Warren, where the volume of estates may not support a dedicated court and judge, the complexity of the matters and the need for specialized knowledge are no less important. Which brings to mind the current race in Warren County for County and Surrogate Court judge. In that race, only one candidate has the background and experience to seamlessly and judiciously address the Surrogate’s Court’s matters on Jan. 1, 2021.