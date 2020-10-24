Letter to the editor: Rob Smith knows how to do the job

Editor:
Surrogate’s Court handles all matters related to a person’s estate: the probate of wills; the settlement of trusts; the protection of beneficiaries; the accountability of power of attorney agents, executors and trustees; and the validity and interpretation of documents.
These are all governed by two, unique statutory frameworks: the Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act and the Estates, Powers and Trust Law. Consequently, Surrogate’s Court is a specialized court — so specialized that in the larger counties the court is a standalone court with judges dedicated to the matters coming before that court.
In smaller counties like Warren, where the volume of estates may not support a dedicated court and judge, the complexity of the matters and the need for specialized knowledge are no less important. Which brings to mind the current race in Warren County for County and Surrogate Court judge. In that race, only one candidate has the background and experience to seamlessly and judiciously address the Surrogate’s Court’s matters on Jan. 1, 2021.
Rob Smith has served as the principal Court Attorney for our current and prior County and Surrogate Court judges for the past 19 years. Not only has he had long experience in dealing with all of the above matters, he is familiar with the most problematic matters currently before the court and that will need attention at the start of the new year.
He knows and has applied the specialized statutes that govern the proceedings and rules before the Surrogate’s Court. He can effectively and efficiently serve our community on day one, and at no time, with the impacts of the current contagion on our court system, has this factor been more important.
Rob Smith’s experience, knowledge and dedication will best serve our county and community.
He has earned and deserves your support.
Carl T. Baker, Esq., Glens Falls
