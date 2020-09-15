Letter to the editor: Rob Smith is most qualified to be judge

Editor:

I am a registered Democrat and I will be voting for Rob Smith for Warren County Court judge. Not only am I a life-long Democrat, but I am also an attorney and I have worked with Rob in his role as clerk to Hon. John S. Hall, Jr., for several years.

I am regularly appointed by the court as court evaluator in matters concerning the appointment of a guardian. These matters are particularly sensitive. In every instance in which I have dealt with Rob over the years, he is cordial, professional and very well prepared.

I have seen Rob interact with court staff and attorneys and he always treats others with respect. He has the knowledge, experience and demeanor to make an excellent county court judge. In his current role as Judge Hall's clerk, there simply is no better preparation for this position.

In supporting Rob in this way, I think it is important to point out that political party does not play a role in the carrying out of this position, nor it is a factor in my choice. Without hesitation, I wholeheartedly pledge my support for Rob Smith, the most qualified candidate for Warren County Court judge.

Sheila Duerr, Glens Falls

