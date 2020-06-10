Letter to the editor: Rob Smith is best for county judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I have known Rob Smith professionally and personally for over 19 years and strongly feel he is the best candidate to become Warren County’s next County/Surrogate Court Judge.

Having served several years as Court Attorney for Hon. John Austin and Hon. John Hall, Rob has acquired a wide range of experience in all aspects of criminal as well as probate law. He was instrumental in helping to establish the Warren County Treatment Court. This program, in collaboration with Warren County Probation and the District Attorney’s Office allows addicted offenders a second chance to become productive citizens.

Most importantly, Rob possesses the prerequisite balance of intelligence, fairness, and objectivity necessary to become a superior court judge. Rob is a person of integrity, honesty and an all around decent human being. He will serve Warren County as an excellent judge.

Mark Sager, Glens Falls

Retired Supervisor

Warren County Probation Department

