Letter to the editor: Rob Smith has values to make a great judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

As a Registered Conservative, it's my pleasure to write this letter of support on behalf of Rob Smith for Warren County Court judge and surrogate. I have known Rob for many years. I believe that he would be an outstanding judge. He has the type of Conservative values we expect our party’s candidates to possess.

Rob has exceptional experience for this judgeship position. He’s been an attorney in Warren County Court for almost 20 years, working in these exact two courts as the chief staff attorney. The last two elected county court judges, out of all the attorneys in our area, asked Rob to become their chief staff attorney. That’s saying a lot about him. As a result, he has worked on every felony matter in Warren County for nearly two decades, including the Alexander West trial. No other candidate comes anywhere close to that experience!

As residents of this community, we’d be fortunate and lucky to have someone with his knowledge and experience serving as a judge in these two courts.