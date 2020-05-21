Letter to the editor: Rob Smith has values to make a great judge

Editor:
As a Registered Conservative, it's my pleasure to write this letter of support on behalf of Rob Smith for Warren County Court judge and surrogate. I have known Rob for many years. I believe that he would be an outstanding judge. He has the type of Conservative values we expect our party’s candidates to possess.
Rob has exceptional experience for this judgeship position. He’s been an attorney in Warren County Court for almost 20 years, working in these exact two courts as the chief staff attorney. The last two elected county court judges, out of all the attorneys in our area, asked Rob to become their chief staff attorney. That’s saying a lot about him. As a result, he has worked on every felony matter in Warren County for nearly two decades, including the Alexander West trial. No other candidate comes anywhere close to that experience!
As residents of this community, we’d be fortunate and lucky to have someone with his knowledge and experience serving as a judge in these two courts.
However, it’s not just Rob’s legal experience that impresses me. His sense of community, work ethic and his compassion for others are what define him as truly exceptional. Despite having two children of his own, he took on the role of Big Brother for someone else’s child. It’s those personal qualities that give me confidence that he would be a great judge. I urge my fellow conservatives to vote for Rob in the June 23 primary. Rob is the candidate with the experience, knowledge, and integrity to do this job properly and keep our community safe and strong.
Vote for Rob Smith for Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate.
Kim Campney, Queensbury
