Letter to the editor: Rob Smith has stayed out of the muddy waters

Editor:

We find ourselves involved in some important critical elections, probably more so this year than ever before, both at the state and national level.

We see and hear the candidates' various ads on TV or statements in our local newspapers, in hope to gather positives about the individual candidates that might shed light on our decisions. Instead, more often than not, we are subject to the mudslinging and exaggerated negative statements about their opponents, which can do more harm to their campaign than good.

It has been so refreshing to have one candidate here on the local scene escape the muddy waters to run a clean and ethical campaign for Warren County Court Judge, and that’s Rob Smith. His focus has been clear from the beginning.

His interest lies in our country, its people, and maintaining the consistent and fair judicial duties that he has been a part of for close to 20 years, under The Honorable Judge Austin and The Honorable Judge Hall. He has served under both judges, one a Republican and one a Democrat, as their chief staff attorney. What better experience could there be to set the stage for Rob to serve as our next Warren County Court judge?