Letter to the editor: Rob Smith has knowledge for complex job

Editor:

Our Warren County judge is referred to as a “two hatter.” One hat is as the county judge, hearing cases related to crimes, civil suits and other matters I am totally unqualified to report on.

The other hat is as our Surrogate’s Court judge, a highly specialized court that deals with trusts and estates.

This is the only court I know. In my 40-plus years as a practicing attorney in Warren County, the Surrogate’s Court is the only court I have accessed and appeared in. I am most familiar with the matters that court addresses: the settlement of estates; the administration of trusts; the control of fiduciaries (executors, administrators, trustees, and guardians); the protection of beneficiaries; and the interpretation of complex (or poorly structured) documents, among other matters.

For the past 19 years, Rob Smith has been the principal court attorney for our prior County and Surrogate Court judge, John Austin, and, most recently, for Judge John Hall. As such, he has had long experience in dealing with all of the above matters as they come before the Surrogate’s Court.