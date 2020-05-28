Letter to the editor: Rob Smith has experience we need in judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I am an attorney in Glens Falls and would like to express my support for Rob Smith for Warren County Court judge.

Although I primarily practice in real estate and matrimonial law, for the past 10 years I have had the pleasure of working with Rob in his capacity as law clerk to Judge John Hall. I have always found Rob to be knowledgeable, focused and patient.

He takes tremendous pride in knowing his files and in being prepared for every conference so that we can have meaningful discussions. He is willing to work with the attorneys and parties to reach an amicable resolution. Where a resolution could not be reached, he allows both parties to share their side and works with Judge Hall to issue a decision that is reasoned and supported by the law.

Rob Smith has the experience and knowledge that Warren County needs, above all others.

This primary election, please vote for Rob Smith.

Thank you,

Jessica Vinson, Esq., Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0