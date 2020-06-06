Letter to the editor: Rob Smith has earned wide admiration

Editor:
As the former chief clerk of the Surrogate’s Court, I would like to add my name to the supporters of Rob Smith for Warren County judge and surrogate.
I have known Rob for 18 years. He became our law clerk in 2002, and I had the pleasure of working with him until my retirement in 2007. During those years, Rob impressed me with his knowledge and proved to be a valuable asset to us. He was always available when we encountered difficult or unusual situations with multiple proceedings: estate administration, guardianships, trusts, adoptions, etc.
His ability to analyze complicated legal issues and apply the appropriate legal remedies to each was impressive. He worked diligently, immersing himself in research, if necessary, despite his pressing County Court workload, to solve our problems in accordance with the law.
Whenever needed, he met us with his cheerful disposition and willingness to help. He never refused us and demonstrated his keen knowledge with humility and humor. It assured us of his love of the law, his fairness to concerned parties, and his unfailing desire to be helpful.
On a personal note, I would add that Rob is a good family man and a devoted husband and father. He is also heavily involved with the community, especially Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Rob’s great sense of humor, intelligence, patience and wisdom serve him well in both his personal and professional life. His reputation in County Court is without blemish I am told. Certainly he performs his duties there with the same professional attention given us.
After 18 years in both courts, he unequivocally qualifies to serve as judge of this multi-hat court. Rob has earned the respect and admiration of his community and his knowledge and integrity make him the best choice.
Shirley J. Friday, Queensbury
