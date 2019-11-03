Editor:
I have never met Chris Shambo, the Republican candidate for Hamilton County district attorney, nor am I familiar with his professional work as a private lawyer. For all I know, he might be the second coming of Perry Mason or Jack McCoy. However, the profanity-laced, misogynistic statements (since removed) on his Instagram site make clear that he lacks the judgment and maturity to be a DA who would pursue equal justice under the law for women in our county.
You have free articles remaining.
Conversely, I do know Paul Roalsvig, the Democratic candidate, as a friend and a former colleague on the Long Lake Central School Board of Education. There is no question that he has the integrity to be a fair-minded prosecutor who would enforce the law, without prejudice, in the best interests of all of our citizens. I urge voters to support him on Election Day, Nov. 5.
Michael Farrell, Long Lake