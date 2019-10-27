Editor:
I am writing to support of Paul Roalsvig for Hamilton County district attorney. Paul Roalsvig was educated in Western New York and graduated from the University of Buffalo Law School in 1994. He worked in Buffalo as an attorney for a time before moving to New York City, where he worked for a large law firm for over 10 years. In 2009 he made the move to the Adirondacks to raise his family in Long Lake. His first law office in the area was in Tupper Lake, then a year later (2010) he opened a new law office in Long Lake.
Paul is an active participant in many community organizations and activities giving help to many locals. He was president of Long Lake’s School Board of Education for several years.
Paul is a very honest and ethical man. He is also a real, year-round vested local, who loves the Adirondacks and the people who live here. Paul Roalsvig is the most experienced and qualified candidate for Hamilton County district attorney. Please consider giving him your vote on Nov. 5.
Lou Burke, Raquette Lake