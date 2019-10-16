Editor:
I don’t know about you folks, but I’m really tired of politics and politicians and the thought we still have 12 terrifying months to go. So let’s do something different; let’s talk “potholes vs. manholes” on Glen Street in Glens Falls!
Wifey and I have just left Price Chopper Supermarket with five bags of “buy one, get one free” groceries. It is evening, dark and raining, we are heading home, south on Glen Street. As we approach the YMCA, the driving games begin. First the driver must determine which is worse, a pothole in the road or a manhole cover four inches below the road surface. As we pass Crandall Park, there is a slight rise in the road grade and a pothole near the top. Don’t try to straddle it as you will go over the center line of the road. Near King Kutz Barber Shop and on to the Sherman Avenue intersection, it’s mostly manhole depressions. Moving south, out of Glens Falls, down the hill toward the bridge, there are three large depressions capable of swallowing a Smart Car and have been unattended for a number of years.
My “drive and dodge” adventure does not end here, however. On the south side of the bridge, in the village of South Glens Falls, if you hug the right curb you can straddle a sizable depression in the pavement. If by chance you hit it, the coffee ends up in your lap.
Have a great day, be aware and drive safely!
Joseph J. Henzel, South Glens Falls