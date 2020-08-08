Letter to the editor: River-users should take care of fish

Editor:

Authorities are taking the right steps by patrolling the Batten Kill. Unregulated and unsupervised activity, particularly when alcohol is involved, rarely ends well.

While the increased patrols will hopefully help discourage bad behavior, these actions ignore two larger, long-simmering issues. First, anglers who pay license fees and play by a host of rules have been all but squeezed off the river from morning well into the evenings from June until Labor Day and beyond. The Batten Kill being a shared resource, it has to be asked: When do anglers get their share of a limited resource?

Even more important is the overuse of the river during periods of low water. Trout are a cold water species and when temperatures exceed 70 degrees, anglers stop fishing. When the water gets even warmer, as it has this summer frequently, fish begin to seek out cold water springs.