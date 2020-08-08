Letter to the editor: River-users should take care of fish

Editor:
Authorities are taking the right steps by patrolling the Batten Kill. Unregulated and unsupervised activity, particularly when alcohol is involved, rarely ends well.
While the increased patrols will hopefully help discourage bad behavior, these actions ignore two larger, long-simmering issues. First, anglers who pay license fees and play by a host of rules have been all but squeezed off the river from morning well into the evenings from June until Labor Day and beyond. The Batten Kill being a shared resource, it has to be asked: When do anglers get their share of a limited resource?
Even more important is the overuse of the river during periods of low water. Trout are a cold water species and when temperatures exceed 70 degrees, anglers stop fishing. When the water gets even warmer, as it has this summer frequently, fish begin to seek out cold water springs.
Add to that, the low flows we are experiencing shrink habitat for young of year trout. Dozens and dozens of feet walking through unfloatable riffles puts tremendous stress on these trout. The upper Battenkill is managed as a wild trout fishery. Perhaps during periods of low water, floaters should utilize the lower river areas managed by stocked trout. A little inconvenient perhaps, but if we truly care about the resource then this should be considered in the case of low flows.
Being an angler, my bias is obvious but I will defend anyone's right to using the river in an equitable way that is minimally impactful to the environment. I’d like to see the same in return.
It is time for the stakeholders to get together and in a respectful manner work out equitable solutions that give all a slice of the pie that takes into account environmental stress when necessary.
Doug Lyons, Shushan
