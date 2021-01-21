Letter to the editor: Rioters only hurt country, didn't help

Editor:

Disturbing events continue to evolve, following the attempt by a riotous group of domestic terrorists and insurrectionists, who were clearly zealous followers of Donald Trump and his Make American Great Again group of Conservative Americans. Let me be clear, nothing they did that day made this country great or safe or better for anyone.

I am a seasoned activist and advocate for 30 years who has been to many well-organized, peaceful protests where the police were told of our plans and invited to work with us to make sure we were doing what is allowed under the Constitution of the United States. This was not that.

As a matter of fact, I’d like to point out, if that were me and protesters for AIDS activism in the 1980s and 1990s, or Black Lives Matter protesters, you would have seen a much more robust police presence and a lot more violence and injury incurred by the police on peaceful protesters. I point this out to show how much still needs to be done when it comes to racism and discrimination by law and order.

After pointing that out, let me state my anger and sadness for police officers and non-police who lost their lives and officers and people who have since taken their lives or been hurt during this terrorist insurrection at the citadel of democracy in this country, our Capitol.