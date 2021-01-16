Letter to the editor: Riot should have opened Elise's eyes

Editor:

Poor Elise, kicked off the Harvard University Institute of Politics because of her support for Donald Trump and his betrayal of the USA. It's as if she has a schoolgirl crush, and it's hard to remember your ethics and principles when all you can think of is the object of your adoration. She attended Harvard and you'd think she was smart; but maybe not.

After what happened on Jan. 6 (and Trump's part in it), you'd think she'd wake up. White House staffers could take no more and resigned. Supporters came to their senses and disavowed him. But not Elise, even when it came to the most recent impeachment vote. In her eyes, he could still do no wrong.

Well, there are many of us in this district who do remember right from wrong and Election Day 2022 really isn't that far off. At that time, we will hold poor Elise accountable for her schoolgirl crush; for her lack of ethics, and turn her out of office.

Todd Martin, Queensbury

