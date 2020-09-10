 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Righteousness doesn't lead to insults

Editor:

Mr. James Tomaski’s letter to the editor was incredibly revealing. I intended to write a response that showed (very easily) the many inaccurate statements this gentleman was spouting. But, what I learned while reading his letter was that this is a man not driven by political righteousness, but a petrified boy who is afraid of a woman who not only speaks against his view, but does so with an intelligence he clearly lacks.

In the future Mr. Tomaski please keep your fear to yourself. It’s embarrassing.

Richard La Sarso, Queensbury

