Letter to the editor: Right word for Whitehead is watchdog

Editor:

I am writing this to posit that Greta Hochsprung’s recent reference to Queensbury Ward Four Council candidate Travis Whitehead as a “local government critic” was inappropriate and, without further inclusion of Travis’ work in exposing local governmental mismanagement, could be considered as mean-spirited or overly harsh.

One generally thinks of a critic as one who writes reviews on food, movies, theater, etc., and gives his/her opinion of the same without any contribution to the betterment of the community. Travis, on the other hand, has for many years studied Warren County issues and brought to light irregularities and omissions that have cost or would have cost Warren County taxpayers literally hundreds of thousands of dollars had he not spent the time studying those issues.

Without taking a Republican/Democrat or liberal/conservative slant on issues, he has used an engineer’s objectivity in studying issues and arriving at positions that can be substantiated by facts, not opinion. Unlike most critics, he has contributed to the betterment of the community.