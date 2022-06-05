Letter to the editor: Return Jordan to the state Senate

Editor:

Never in my years would I ever expect to get a weekly letter from my state senator asking me for my opinion and telling me about the business that's going on in Albany, but that is exactly what Senator Daphne Jordan has done.

Senator Jordan is an honest politician who has been devoted to transparency throughout her tenure in office and is truly someone who is for the people she represents.

Her weekly newsletters are always asking for our opinions and questions, proving that she is a representative who actually listens to her constituents.

We need someone like that to continue representing our interests in Albany.

I urge all of my fellow voters in this new district to vote to return Daphne Jordan to the Senate so that she can continue her efforts for transparency and affordability in New York state.

Edward Pickett, Middle Grove

