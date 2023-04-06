Writing this letter is the only way I can possibly attempt to thank everyone for their well wishes on my retirement as mayor.

The phone calls, personal notes, proclamations, news articles and message boards have touched me deeply.

I was fortunate all my 52 years to work alongside so many talented and dedicated individuals at every level of government — state, county and town officials, as well as not-for-profit leaders. I never once approached our town board, senator or assemblyperson without being treated with respect. Our village received unconditional support at every level.

Behind every idea, every project and each problem solved there was a team. The mayor got the headlines, but the team got the job done!

It took eight years to construct the Lakefront Walkway, five years to build the Rec Center and four years to seek adequate funding to build our new wastewater treatment plant. Cooperation, compromises, volunteers were involved in each.

I worked with over 42 Village Board members and seven town supervisors. Each one with a dream of making Lake George a great place to live and visit.

I was indeed fortunate to work with numerous not-for profit leaders who recognized and supported invitations to protect our pristine lake.

Fifty-two years is a long-time to work for one employer —the residents of our great Village of Lake George. You all made this journey possible along with my faith, my church and my family.

Confucius said, “Choose a job you truly love and you’ll never have to go to work a day in your life.”

Thank you!

Robert Blais

retired mayor of Lake George Village