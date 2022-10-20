 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Retired justice backs Muller's re-election

Letter to the editor

Bob Muller successfully prosecuted many serious felony trials before me when he was an assistant district attorney and I was the Warren County judge. He also defended just as many serious complex criminal indictments in my court.

Later, when I was a Supreme Court judge, I continued to have the pleasure of presiding over trials where he appeared as either an attorney for plaintiffs or defendants. It was a “pleasure” because I appreciated seeing the intensity of his efforts that were always aimed at doing the very best for his clients. I have since watched him now as Supreme Court Judge Muller — still giving his all and doing his very best to afford everyone their day in court in and always impartial and fair manner.

I have read many of his decisions that have dealt with important issues affecting Lake George and the Adirondacks, and although I may not have always completely agreed with him, it was clear to me he examined the legal issues from every conceivable angle and rendered his decisions based on the rule of law. That’s what good judges do.

Judge Muller’s re-election promises us many more years as a Supreme Court judge and we would all do well to vote for his re-election. Let’s keep him on the bench as long as we can.

G. Thomas Moynihan, retired state Supreme Court judge, Cleverdale

