Letter to the editor: Restrict smoking to help vulnerable

Editor:

Under review by the Washington County Board of Supervisors is a measure to ban smoking at Huletts Park, Lake Lauderdale Park, and other Washington County-owned facilities. This smoking ban, that is supported with education provided by the Adirondack Health Institute’s Clear the Air in the Southern Adirondacks, will be voted up or down on August 20.

The adoption of this measure by Washington County is in the best interest of the community. Tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable death in the United States. Each year 480,000 Americans die from tobacco-related illness, and 28,000 of these Americans are New Yorkers. It is also a fact that 5.6 billion dollars are lost each year due to decreased productivity caused by smoking. As for secondhand smoke, there is no risk-free level of exposure. One can also point to the litter and fire risk posed by cigarettes. The decision to ban smoking at these facilities is a step to remedy these severe problems.