Letter to the editor: Responding to 'sea of red' letter

Editor:

This is written in response to a letter penned by Mr. Joseph D. Gray, published in your paper on April 24. I will decline to respond to the gentleman’s vitriol, but feel I must respond to misunderstandings of some key geographic and constitutional facts.

First off, he’s surprised this state is predominantly Democrat when he looks at an election map and sees “a sea of red.” I feel I must introduce him to a concept called “population density.” Those “misguided liberal urban strongholds” are crammed with people, representing three-quarters of the state’s population, including New York City which has as many people in it as the rest of the state combined. That “sea of red” has hardly anyone in it, which is why Ms. Stefanik represents a huge geographic area, but very few people. The fact the GOP ever had control of the state Legislature means these urban areas aren’t over-represented, as Mr. Gray contends, they are massively underrepresented. The GOP is effectively over-represented by about 50%.