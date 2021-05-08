Letter to the editor: Responding to 'sea of red' letter

Editor:
This is written in response to a letter penned by Mr. Joseph D. Gray, published in your paper on April 24. I will decline to respond to the gentleman’s vitriol, but feel I must respond to misunderstandings of some key geographic and constitutional facts.
First off, he’s surprised this state is predominantly Democrat when he looks at an election map and sees “a sea of red.” I feel I must introduce him to a concept called “population density.” Those “misguided liberal urban strongholds” are crammed with people, representing three-quarters of the state’s population, including New York City which has as many people in it as the rest of the state combined. That “sea of red” has hardly anyone in it, which is why Ms. Stefanik represents a huge geographic area, but very few people. The fact the GOP ever had control of the state Legislature means these urban areas aren’t over-represented, as Mr. Gray contends, they are massively underrepresented. The GOP is effectively over-represented by about 50%.
Which is why Mr. Gray may be astounded to learn that, like him, the Democrats would absolutely love to abolish “winner-take-all,” which is in fact a bedrock part of our Constitution, the Electoral College. Without that, they’d have far more representation, as the Midwest and Southern states would be marginalized and the massive coastal urban areas would gain more power in Congress. The Democrats would also consistently hold the White House in such a scenario. Consequently, without “winner-take-all” the GOP would be very minor, regional party and the Democrats would be a national power-house. Mr. Gray should better hope his wish never comes to pass.
David Sherwood, Fort Ann