Letter to the editor: Responders thanked for their service

Editor:

I, Nelson Greene, would like to extend extreme thanks to all volunteers from the following fire departments for their response to the structure fire on Higgins Road in the town of Hebron on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020:

Hebron, Salem, Rupert, West Pawlet, Shushan, Granville and all fire departments on stand-by.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They did a great job. I would also like to thank the Salem Rescue Squad for their response and readiness to help.

Volunteers are sincerely appreciated and are desperately needed regardless of age, and anyone can help. Contact any member of Hebron Fire Department or your local fire department if you would like to help in any phase of the fire department.

Nelson Greene, Hebron

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0