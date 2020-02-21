Letter to the editor: Responders need to be better protected

Editor:

Local small-town communities like Cambridge need our N.Y. state elected officials to change our current medical and fire department laws to protect them more from receiving frivolous lawsuits by local citizens calling 911 for non-life threatening "emergencies."

Our local Cambridge rescue squad receives about 2,000 requests for medical assistance per year with about 20 percent, or 400 road trips, to our local nearby hospitals that are not medically needed.

Things like a child having a cough, a teenager complaining about a blister on their foot and the like. It's cases like these that tie our small town medical & fire department resources up in dealing with non-emergency calls where our people feel obligated to provide assistance to avoid getting entangled in possible lawsuits.

It's time for our elected officials to provide new and improved laws to protect our local EMS and fire department staffs. These new and improved laws would also help reduce unneeded medical assistance, save man power hours for REAL emergencies, save vehicle fuel and miles, reduce maintance costs of these specially made vehicles and save the taxpayers funds.