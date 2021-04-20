Letter to the editor: Respect the grounds at Derby Park, please

Editor:

I’ve been around Derby Park most of my life and have seen it go through two renovations, and it will be going through a third soon and I, my mom and daughter and great-nephew took the time to clean it up. When we went over to play, there was a little girl there and she had picked up a beer can full of beer and tried to drink out of it. Her grandparents stopped her in time.

This park has just gotten worse over time, because the people that hang out there now do not have respect for other people or the environment. When the cops are called on the teenagers doing this, they tell the people that called that there’s nothing they can do because they are minors.

So that means because their parents didn’t raise them right that the rest of us have to clean up their mess so they can do it all over again…

Marquerite Bosford, Hudson Falls

