May we all ask ourselves this question?

What does the American flag mean to me as a person? Anyone who enjoys our freedoms should not hesitate to answer this question correctly.

Let’s continue to honor and respect our American flag. Stand proud and respect it in a positive way, each and every day.

It’s a beautiful symbol of our freedom, continue to honor it in a positive way.

Cathy J. McKeighan, Salem

