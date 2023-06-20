At the June 14 Warren County Board of Supervisors’ meeting, County Attorney Larry Elmen struggled to defend the emergency order that would, among other things, impose a $2,000 a day fine on anyone helping asylum-seekers, now residing in New York City, by transporting them, housing them or in anyway assisting them in resettling in the county.

Elmen initially responded to Supervisor (Claudia) Braymer’s request to rescind the emergency order by implying that the order doesn’t mean what it says, i.e., people are free to welcome these individuals.

Throughout his garbled defense of an indefensible emergency order, however, he never referred to them as asylum-seekers, people with a legal right to apply for asylum), but instead repeatedly (four times) referred to them as “homeless” or homeless individuals. He couldn’t even bring himself to use the more neutral term “unhoused,” preferring the stronger pejorative of homeless.

Rather than describe them in terms that would, indeed, reflect a welcoming perspective, Elmen, perhaps, wanted to leave an image in the minds of audience members of “Dave,” the Nick Nolte character in the film Down and Out in Beverly Hills. Well, it just ain’t so.

Compared to all immigrants to the U.S. and even Americans, Venezuelan immigrants (the vast bulk of those in NYC) are more likely to have a college degree (57%), more likely to have private health insurance (71%) and more likely to obtain a green card (ranking 11th out of 152 countries). Let’s use respectful terms while we welcome a few families to Warren County.

Paul Hancock,

Glens Falls