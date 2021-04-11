Letter to the editor: Respect for law flows from the top

Editor:

I recently read a quote from the last century’s Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis that aptly forecasts our country’s present day troubles. He wrote, “In a government of laws the existence of the government will be imperiled it if fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If government becomes a law breaker, it breeds contempt for the law. It invites every man to become a law unto himself. It invites anarchy.”

In light of former president Trump’s disregard for the rule of law and indeed his self-centered and boorish execution of the office — whether it be illegal use of campaign finances, interfering with our elections as in the Ukraine episode or the pressuring of Georgia election officials, his manipulations regarding the Justice Department, etc. — is there little wonder in the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and April 2, 2021, the heightened prominence of far right wing extremists and even the politically inspired resistance of some to COVID-19 vaccinations a result of former president Trump’s contempt for the law?